D1-D2-D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

Une dizaine de matchs au menu de ce multilive consacré aux divisions inférieures ce dimanche: suivez les faits marquants grâce à nos reporters en bord de terrain
Home > Sport > Football > D1 Amateurs - - F.R - L'Avenir
D1 Amateurs
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|07/12 19:30
|Tessenderlo - Lierse Kempenzonen
|2-0
|07/12 20:00
|FC Seraing - RWDM
|0-1
|07/12 20:00
|Olympic - Deinze
|1-1
|07/12 20:00
|Tubize - Dender
|3-2
|07/12 20:00
|Heist - Visé
|0-0
|07/12 20:00
|La Louvière Centre - P Maasmech.
|0-0
|08/12 15:00
|FC Liège - Dessel Sp.
|...-...
|08/12 15:00
|Winkel - Rupel Boom A
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Deinze
|15
|12
|1
|2
|31/8
|38
|2
|Tessenderlo
|15
|8
|2
|5
|22/14
|29
|3
|P Maasmech.
|15
|7
|4
|4
|17/11
|25
|4
|Heist
|15
|7
|5
|3
|16/12
|24
|5
|FC Seraing
|15
|6
|4
|5
|28/22
|23
|6
|RWDM
|15
|6
|7
|2
|14/16
|20
|7
|Visé
|15
|5
|5
|5
|24/24
|20
|8
|Rupel Boom A
|14
|5
|4
|5
|21/21
|20
|9
|La Louvière Centre
|15
|5
|5
|5
|23/29
|20
|10
|Dessel Sp.
|14
|5
|5
|4
|19/13
|19
|11
|Olympic
|15
|5
|7
|3
|16/23
|18
|12
|Dender
|15
|4
|7
|4
|20/26
|16
|13
|FC Liège
|14
|4
|7
|3
|20/28
|15
|14
|Tubize
|15
|4
|10
|1
|11/27
|13
|15
|Lierse Kempenzonen
|15
|3
|8
|4
|18/22
|13
|16
|Winkel
|14
|2
|7
|5
|14/18
|11