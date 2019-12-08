D1-D2-D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

Ballon foot EDA

Une dizaine de matchs au menu de ce multilive consacré aux divisions inférieures ce dimanche: suivez les faits marquants grâce à nos reporters en bord de terrain

 

D1 Amateurs

Classement
# MJ V D N B P
1 Deinze 15 12 1 2 31/8 38
2 Tessenderlo 15 8 2 5 22/14 29
3 P Maasmech. 15 7 4 4 17/11 25
4 Heist 15 7 5 3 16/12 24
5 FC Seraing 15 6 4 5 28/22 23
6 RWDM 15 6 7 2 14/16 20
7 Visé 15 5 5 5 24/24 20
8 Rupel Boom A 14 5 4 5 21/21 20
9 La Louvière Centre 15 5 5 5 23/29 20
10 Dessel Sp. 14 5 5 4 19/13 19
11 Olympic 15 5 7 3 16/23 18
12 Dender 15 4 7 4 20/26 16
13 FC Liège 14 4 7 3 20/28 15
14 Tubize 15 4 10 1 11/27 13
15 Lierse Kempenzonen 15 3 8 4 18/22 13
16 Winkel 14 2 7 5 14/18 11