D1-D2-D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

Plus d'une quinzaine de rencontres au programme de cet après-midi dans les divisions Amateurs et suivies par nos reporters en bord de terrain.
DIMANCHE
D1 Amateurs
14h30 Dender - Olympic
15h00 Visé - Tubize
15h00 Rupel Boom A - Tessenderlo
D2 Amateurs
14h30 FC Tilleur - Meux
14h30 Givry - Union Namur FLV
14h30 Hamoir - Francs Borains*
15h00 Verlaine - Waremme
15h00 Acren-Lessines - Durbuy
D3A Amateurs
14h30 CS Brainois - Stade Brainois
14h30 Walhain - Wavre Sports
15h00 Gosselies - Tournai
15h00 Léo Uccle – CS Pays Vert Ostiches-Ath
15h00 Ganshoren - Ent. Manage
15h00 Kosova Schaerbeek - R. Symphorinois
D3B Amateurs
14h30 Huy - SC Habay La Neuve
14h30 Warnant - Richelle
14h30 Raeren - Ciney
15h00 Meix-Dt-Virton - Spy