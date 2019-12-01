FOOTBALL

D1-D2-D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

Plus d'une quinzaine de rencontres au programme de cet après-midi dans les divisions Amateurs et suivies par nos reporters en bord de terrain.

DIMANCHE

D1 Amateurs

14h30    Dender - Olympic
15h00    Visé - Tubize
15h00    Rupel Boom A - Tessenderlo

D2 Amateurs

14h30    FC Tilleur - Meux
14h30    Givry - Union Namur FLV
14h30    Hamoir - Francs Borains*
15h00    Verlaine - Waremme
15h00    Acren-Lessines - Durbuy

D3A Amateurs

14h30    CS Brainois - Stade Brainois
14h30    Walhain - Wavre Sports
15h00    Gosselies - Tournai
15h00    Léo Uccle – CS Pays Vert Ostiches-Ath
15h00    Ganshoren - Ent. Manage
15h00    Kosova Schaerbeek - R. Symphorinois

D3B Amateurs

14h30    Huy - SC Habay La Neuve
14h30    Warnant - Richelle
14h30    Raeren - Ciney
15h00    Meix-Dt-Virton - Spy

D1 Amateurs

Classement
# MJ V D N B P
1 Deinze 14 12 1 1 30/7 37
2 Tessenderlo 13 7 2 4 20/14 25
3 P Maasmech. 14 7 4 3 17/11 24
4 Heist 14 7 5 2 16/12 23
5 FC Seraing 14 6 3 5 28/21 23
6 Dessel Sp. 14 5 5 4 19/13 19
7 Rupel Boom A 13 5 4 4 21/21 19
8 La Louvière Centre 14 5 5 4 23/29 19
9 RWDM 14 5 7 2 13/16 17
10 Olympic 13 5 6 2 14/20 17
11 Visé 13 4 5 4 21/23 16
12 FC Liège 14 4 7 3 20/28 15
13 Lierse Kempenzonen 14 3 7 4 18/20 13
14 Dender 13 3 6 4 16/22 13
15 Winkel 14 2 7 5 14/18 11
16 Tubize 13 3 9 1 7/22 10