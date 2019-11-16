FOOTBALL

D1, D2, D3 A et B Amateurs : suivez les résultats de toutes les rencontres en direct

Les différents matchs de D1, D3 et D3 amateurs seront suivis dans ce live.

D1 Amateurs

19h30    Tessenderlo - Tubize

20h00    Heist - Olympic 

20h00    Deinze - Dessel Sp. 

20h00    Lierse Kempenzonen - Patro Maasmechelen 

D2 Amateurs

20h00    Onhaye - Solières -> Maxim 

20h00    Union Namur FLV - Couvin-Mariembourg 

20h00    La Louvière - Waremme 

D3A Amateurs

20h00    St Ghislain-TH - Wavre Sports

20h00    AQ Mons - CS Pays Vert Ostiches-Ath

D3B Amateurs

20h00    Rochefort - RAS Jodoigne 

20h00    FCB Sprimont - Spy

20h00    Aische - Aywaille 

20h00    Huy - Warnant 

20h30    Oppagne - Richelle 

 

D1 Amateurs

Classement
# MJ V D N B P
1 Deinze 11 10 1 0 25/6 30
2 FC Seraing 11 6 2 3 25/16 21
3 Tessenderlo 11 5 2 4 15/13 19
4 P Maasmech. 11 5 3 3 14/8 18
5 Rupel Boom 11 5 3 3 21/17 18
6 Olympic 11 5 4 2 11/12 17
7 RWDM 11 5 5 1 13/13 16
8 La Louvière Centre 11 4 3 4 20/23 16
9 Dessel Sp. 11 4 5 2 14/12 14
10 Heist 11 4 5 2 9/12 14
11 Dender 11 3 5 3 13/16 12
12 Visé 11 3 5 3 16/21 12
13 Lierse Kempenzonen 11 3 6 2 15/16 11
14 FC Liège 11 3 7 1 14/23 10
15 Tubize 11 3 7 1 7/18 10
16 Winkel 11 1 6 4 9/15 7