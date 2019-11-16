D1, D2, D3 A et B Amateurs : suivez les résultats de toutes les rencontres en direct

Les différents matchs de D1, D3 et D3 amateurs seront suivis dans ce live.
D1 Amateurs
19h30 Tessenderlo - Tubize
20h00 Heist - Olympic
20h00 Deinze - Dessel Sp.
20h00 Lierse Kempenzonen - Patro Maasmechelen
D2 Amateurs
20h00 Onhaye - Solières -> Maxim
20h00 Union Namur FLV - Couvin-Mariembourg
20h00 La Louvière - Waremme
D3A Amateurs
20h00 St Ghislain-TH - Wavre Sports
20h00 AQ Mons - CS Pays Vert Ostiches-Ath
D3B Amateurs
20h00 Rochefort - RAS Jodoigne
20h00 FCB Sprimont - Spy
20h00 Aische - Aywaille
20h00 Huy - Warnant
20h30 Oppagne - Richelle