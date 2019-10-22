Le Standard ne pourra compter ni sur Renaud Emond, blessé et forfait, ni sur Anthony Limbombe, pour le difficile déplacement à Francfort, jeudi.
FOOTBALL
Le Standard sans Emond ni Limbombe à Francfort
Pro League
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|18/10 20:30
|Mouscron - FC Bruges
|0-1
|19/10 18:00
|Standard - KRC Genk
|1-0
|19/10 20:00
|Courtrai - Zulte-Waregem
|2-0
|19/10 20:00
|Ostende - Eupen
|2-3
|19/10 20:30
|La Gantoise - Waasland-B.
|2-0
|20/10 14:30
|FC Malines - Antwerp
|3-1
|20/10 18:00
|Anderlecht - St-Trond
|4-1
|20/10 20:00
|Cercle Bruges - Charleroi
|0-3
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|FC Bruges
|10
|8
|0
|2
|26/3
|26
|2
|Standard
|11
|7
|2
|2
|24/9
|23
|3
|La Gantoise
|10
|6
|2
|2
|22/12
|20
|4
|FC Malines
|11
|6
|3
|2
|19/17
|20
|5
|Antwerp
|10
|5
|3
|2
|20/14
|17
|6
|KRC Genk
|10
|5
|4
|1
|15/12
|16
|7
|Zulte-Waregem
|11
|4
|3
|4
|18/14
|16
|8
|Mouscron
|11
|4
|3
|4
|14/13
|16
|9
|Charleroi
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16/13
|15
|10
|Courtrai
|11
|4
|5
|2
|20/17
|14
|11
|Anderlecht
|11
|3
|5
|3
|12/13
|12
|12
|Ostende
|11
|3
|6
|2
|15/23
|11
|13
|St-Trond
|10
|3
|5
|2
|9/19
|11
|14
|Eupen
|11
|2
|6
|3
|9/24
|9
|15
|Waasland-B.
|11
|1
|6
|4
|8/22
|7
|16
|Cercle Bruges
|11
|1
|10
|0
|8/30
|3
