Le Standard sans Emond ni Limbombe à Francfort

Le Standard sans Emond ni Limbombe à Francfort

Pas de Ligue Europa cette semaine pour Renaud Emond. L’attaque liégeoise sera occupée par Avenatti, Oulare ou Cop. Photo News

Le Standard ne pourra compter ni sur Renaud Emond, blessé et forfait, ni sur Anthony Limbombe, pour le difficile déplacement à Francfort, jeudi.

# MJ V D N B P
1 FC Bruges 10 8 0 2 26/3 26
2 Standard 11 7 2 2 24/9 23
3 La Gantoise 10 6 2 2 22/12 20
4 FC Malines 11 6 3 2 19/17 20
5 Antwerp 10 5 3 2 20/14 17
6 KRC Genk 10 5 4 1 15/12 16
7 Zulte-Waregem 11 4 3 4 18/14 16
8 Mouscron 11 4 3 4 14/13 16
9 Charleroi 10 4 3 3 16/13 15
10 Courtrai 11 4 5 2 20/17 14
11 Anderlecht 11 3 5 3 12/13 12
12 Ostende 11 3 6 2 15/23 11
13 St-Trond 10 3 5 2 9/19 11
14 Eupen 11 2 6 3 9/24 9
15 Waasland-B. 11 1 6 4 8/22 7
16 Cercle Bruges 11 1 10 0 8/30 3