«Vercauteren a eu raison de relancer Trebel»

© ÉdA – Jacques Duchateau

Notre consultant a apprécié la première d’Anderlecht sous son nouvel entraîneur et ces quatre buts inscrits. Il préface également le Bruges-Standard de dimanche prochain.

Pro League

Classement
# MJ V D N B P
1 FC Bruges 10 8 0 2 26/3 26
2 Standard 11 7 2 2 24/9 23
3 La Gantoise 10 6 2 2 22/12 20
4 FC Malines 11 6 3 2 19/17 20
5 Antwerp 10 5 3 2 20/14 17
6 KRC Genk 10 5 4 1 15/12 16
7 Zulte-Waregem 11 4 3 4 18/14 16
8 Mouscron 11 4 3 4 14/13 16
9 Charleroi 10 4 3 3 16/13 15
10 Courtrai 11 4 5 2 20/17 14
11 Anderlecht 11 3 5 3 12/13 12
12 Ostende 11 3 6 2 15/23 11
13 St-Trond 10 3 5 2 9/19 11
14 Eupen 11 2 6 3 9/24 9
15 Waasland-B. 11 1 6 4 8/22 7
16 Cercle Bruges 11 1 10 0 8/30 3