Huit buts et une kyrielle d’occasions de part et d’autre, personne ne s’est ennuyé lors de ce derby namurois fou, fou, fou.
FOOTBALL D3 AMATEURS
VIDÉO | Spy - Rochefort: Un derby fou riche en buts et en spectacle
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|12/10 20:00
|Huy - Aische
|0-4
|12/10 20:30
|Oppagne - Raeren
|0-1
|13/10 15:00
|Aywaille - RAS Jodoigne
|2-4
|13/10 15:00
|Warnant - Mormont
|0-2
|13/10 15:00
|Herstal - SC Habay La N
|4-2
|13/10 15:00
|Richelle - Ciney
|2-0
|13/10 15:00
|Spy - Rochefort
|3-5
|13/10 16:00
|Meix-Dt-Virton - FCB Sprimont
|2-1
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Mormont
|8
|6
|0
|2
|14/6
|20
|2
|Raeren
|8
|5
|2
|1
|17/12
|16
|3
|Aische
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16/10
|14
|4
|Warnant
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14/11
|14
|5
|RAS Jodoigne
|8
|4
|3
|1
|16/15
|13
|6
|Oppagne
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11/8
|11
|7
|Rochefort
|8
|3
|3
|2
|20/18
|11
|8
|Richelle
|8
|3
|4
|1
|14/13
|10
|9
|Herstal
|8
|2
|2
|4
|19/15
|10
|10
|SC Habay La N
|8
|2
|2
|4
|14/14
|10
|11
|FCB Sprimont
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10/10
|9
|12
|Huy
|8
|2
|4
|2
|8/12
|8
|13
|Aywaille
|8
|2
|4
|2
|13/18
|8
|14
|Spy
|8
|2
|4
|2
|12/19
|8
|15
|Ciney
|8
|2
|5
|1
|9/16
|7
|16
|Meix-Dt-Virton
|8
|2
|5
|1
|9/19
|7
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|12/10 20:00
|Tournai - Pt-à-Celles Buzet
|3-1
|13/10 15:00
|Kosova Schaerbeek - Walhain
|1-1
|13/10 15:00
|Gosselies - AQ Mons
|3-1
|13/10 15:00
|Ent. Manage - CS Brainois
|2-1
|13/10 15:00
|Ostiches - Wavre Sports
|0-1
|13/10 15:00
|Léo Uccle - Stade Brainois
|0-1
|13/10 15:00
|Ganshoren - St Ghislain-TH
|2-0
|13/10 15:00
|R. Symphorinois - Jette
|0-2
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Jette
|8
|6
|1
|1
|17/8
|19
|2
|Walhain
|8
|5
|0
|3
|14/7
|18
|3
|Ent. Manage
|8
|5
|2
|1
|15/12
|16
|4
|Ganshoren
|8
|4
|2
|2
|17/11
|14
|5
|R. Symphorinois
|8
|4
|3
|1
|14/9
|13
|6
|Ostiches
|8
|4
|3
|1
|13/9
|13
|7
|AQ Mons
|8
|4
|4
|0
|18/12
|12
|8
|Tournai
|8
|4
|4
|0
|10/9
|12
|9
|CS Brainois
|8
|3
|3
|2
|12/12
|11
|10
|Pt-à-Celles Buzet
|8
|3
|3
|2
|14/15
|11
|11
|Stade Brainois
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7/10
|10
|12
|Gosselies
|8
|3
|5
|0
|12/17
|9
|13
|Wavre Sports
|8
|2
|4
|2
|5/15
|8
|14
|Léo Uccle
|8
|1
|4
|3
|9/14
|6
|15
|St Ghislain-TH
|8
|1
|5
|2
|10/18
|5
|16
|Kosova Schaerbeek
|8
|0
|5
|3
|8/17
|3