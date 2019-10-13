VIDÉO | Spy - Rochefort: Un derby fou riche en buts et en spectacle

article abonné offert

Spy - Rochefort: Un derby fou riche en buts et en spectacle

Antoine et Motte ont animé ce derby complètement fou. ÉdA – Christophe Béka

Huit buts et une kyrielle d’occasions de part et d’autre, personne ne s’est ennuyé lors de ce derby namurois fou, fou, fou.