L’ancien joueur et entraîneur d’Anderlecht revient au parc Astrid, comme entraîneur, et plus que ça. Frank Arnesen est remercié.
ANDERLECHT
Vercauteren, le Petit Prince à l’aide
Pro League
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|04/10 20:30
|Charleroi - Anderlecht
|...-...
|05/10 18:00
|Eupen - FC Malines
|...-...
|05/10 20:00
|Zulte-Waregem - Cercle Bruges
|...-...
|05/10 20:00
|Waasland-B. - Ostende
|...-...
|05/10 20:30
|Courtrai - St-Trond
|...-...
|06/10 14:30
|FC Bruges - La Gantoise
|...-...
|06/10 18:00
|Antwerp - Standard
|...-...
|06/10 20:00
|KRC Genk - Mouscron
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|FC Bruges
|8
|6
|0
|2
|21/3
|20
|2
|Standard
|9
|6
|2
|1
|21/7
|19
|3
|AA Gent
|8
|5
|1
|2
|20/8
|17
|4
|Antwerp
|8
|5
|2
|1
|17/9
|16
|5
|Mouscron
|9
|4
|1
|4
|13/10
|16
|6
|KRC Genk
|9
|4
|3
|2
|16/13
|14
|7
|FC Malines
|9
|4
|3
|2
|14/16
|14
|8
|Zulte-Waregem
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12/12
|13
|9
|Charleroi
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12/11
|12
|10
|St-Trond
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11/14
|12
|11
|Ostende
|9
|3
|4
|2
|12/17
|11
|12
|Courtrai
|9
|2
|5
|2
|14/17
|8
|13
|Anderlecht
|9
|1
|5
|3
|6/11
|6
|14
|Eupen
|9
|1
|5
|3
|6/20
|6
|15
|Waasland-B.
|9
|0
|5
|4
|5/19
|4
|16
|Cercle Bruges
|9
|1
|8
|0
|8/21
|3
