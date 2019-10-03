Duel de Sporting ce vendredi soir (20h30) au Mambourg où Charleroi accueille Anderlecht pour le compte de la 10e journée de Pro League.
article abonné offert
FOOTBALL
Massimo Bruno prudent avant Charleroi – Anderlecht: «Ne pas se prendre pour ce qu’on n’est pas»
Pro League
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|04/10 20:30
|Charleroi - Anderlecht
|...-...
|05/10 18:00
|Eupen - FC Malines
|...-...
|05/10 20:00
|Zulte-Waregem - Cercle Bruges
|...-...
|05/10 20:00
|Waasland-B. - Ostende
|...-...
|05/10 20:30
|Courtrai - St-Trond
|...-...
|06/10 14:30
|FC Bruges - La Gantoise
|...-...
|06/10 18:00
|Antwerp - Standard
|...-...
|06/10 20:00
|KRC Genk - Mouscron
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|FC Bruges
|8
|6
|0
|2
|21/3
|20
|2
|Standard
|9
|6
|2
|1
|21/7
|19
|3
|AA Gent
|8
|5
|1
|2
|20/8
|17
|4
|Antwerp
|8
|5
|2
|1
|17/9
|16
|5
|Mouscron
|9
|4
|1
|4
|13/10
|16
|6
|KRC Genk
|9
|4
|3
|2
|16/13
|14
|7
|FC Malines
|9
|4
|3
|2
|14/16
|14
|8
|Zulte-Waregem
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12/12
|13
|9
|Charleroi
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12/11
|12
|10
|St-Trond
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11/14
|12
|11
|Ostende
|9
|3
|4
|2
|12/17
|11
|12
|Courtrai
|9
|2
|5
|2
|14/17
|8
|13
|Anderlecht
|9
|1
|5
|3
|6/11
|6
|14
|Eupen
|9
|1
|5
|3
|6/20
|6
|15
|Waasland-B.
|9
|0
|5
|4
|5/19
|4
|16
|Cercle Bruges
|9
|1
|8
|0
|8/21
|3
Publicité