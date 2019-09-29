D1-D2-D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

Le programme est bien chargé pour ce dimanche
D1 Amateurs
15h00 Rupel Boom - Tubize
D2 Amateurs
15h00 Stockay - Meux
15h00 FC Tilleur - Union Namur FLV
15h00 Solières - La Louvière
15h00 Hamoir - Couvin-Mariembourg
15h00 Rebecq - Verlaine
15h00 Francs Borains - Waremme
15h00 Givry - Durbuy
D3A Amateurs
15h00 Kosova Schaerbeek - St Ghislain-TH
15h00 Ganshoren - Pont-à-Celles Buzet
15h00 Gosselies - CS Brainois
15h00 Walhain - Stade Brainois
15h00 Ent. Manage - Jette
15h00 Léo Uccle - AQ Mons
D3B Amateurs
15h00 Richelle - Raeren
15h00 Spy - Mormont
15h00 Warnant - Rochefort
15h00 Herstal - Aywaille
16h00 Meix-Devant-Virton - Ciney