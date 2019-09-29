Football

D1-D2-D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

Ballon foot EDA

Le programme est bien chargé pour ce dimanche

D1 Amateurs

15h00    Rupel Boom - Tubize 

 

D2 Amateurs

15h00    Stockay - Meux 

15h00    FC Tilleur - Union Namur FLV 

15h00    Solières - La Louvière 

15h00    Hamoir - Couvin-Mariembourg 

15h00    Rebecq - Verlaine 

15h00    Francs Borains - Waremme 

15h00    Givry - Durbuy 

 

D3A Amateurs

15h00    Kosova Schaerbeek - St Ghislain-TH 

15h00    Ganshoren - Pont-à-Celles Buzet 

15h00    Gosselies - CS Brainois 

15h00    Walhain - Stade Brainois 

15h00    Ent. Manage - Jette 

15h00    Léo Uccle - AQ Mons 

 

D3B Amateurs

15h00    Richelle - Raeren

15h00    Spy - Mormont 

15h00    Warnant - Rochefort 

15h00    Herstal - Aywaille

16h00    Meix-Devant-Virton - Ciney 