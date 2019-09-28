D1-D2-D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

Une grosse dizaine de rencontres à suivre dans ce multilive consacré aux divisions amateurs
SAMEDI
D1 Amateurs
19h30 Dessel Sport - Visé
20h00 Lierse Kempenzonen - Deinze
20h00 Patro Maasmechelen - FC Liège
20h00 Olympic - Tessenderlo
20h00 Dender - FC Seraing
20h00 La Louvière Centre - Winkel
20h00 RWDM – Heist
D2 Amateurs
20h00 Onhaye - Acren-Lessines
D3A Amateurs
20h00 Tournai - Wavre Sports
20h00 R. Symphorinois - Ostiches
D3B Amateurs
20h00 Huy - RAS Jodoigne
20h00 FCB Sprimont - SC Habay La Neuve
20h30 Oppagne - Aische