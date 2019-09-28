FOOTBALL

D1-D2-D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

Ballon foot EDA

Une grosse dizaine de rencontres à suivre dans ce multilive consacré aux divisions amateurs

SAMEDI

D1 Amateurs

19h30    Dessel Sport - Visé
20h00    Lierse Kempenzonen - Deinze  
20h00    Patro Maasmechelen - FC Liège
20h00    Olympic - Tessenderlo
20h00    Dender - FC Seraing
20h00    La Louvière Centre - Winkel
20h00    RWDM – Heist

D2 Amateurs

20h00    Onhaye - Acren-Lessines

D3A Amateurs

20h00    Tournai - Wavre Sports
20h00    R. Symphorinois - Ostiches

D3B Amateurs

20h00    Huy - RAS Jodoigne
20h00    FCB Sprimont - SC Habay La Neuve
20h30    Oppagne - Aische