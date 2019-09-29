FOOTBALL

Suivez Standard – Charleroi en direct et en vidéos

Home > Sport > Football > D1A - - L'Avenir

Lecture
Suivez Standard – Charleroi en direct et en vidéos

Le kop du Standard. BELGA

Le Standard de Liège reçoit le Sporting Charleroi pour le compte de la neuvième journée de championnat en Pro League. La rencontre s’annonce chaude à Sclessin.

Suivez notre live en direct et en vidéos.

Les compositions

Au Standard, Avenatti est titulaire et Renaud Emond prend place sur le banc.

Côté carolo, Mamadou Fall est titulaire et Ali Gholizadeh est sur le banc.