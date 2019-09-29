Suivez Standard – Charleroi en direct et en vidéos

Le Standard de Liège reçoit le Sporting Charleroi pour le compte de la neuvième journée de championnat en Pro League. La rencontre s’annonce chaude à Sclessin.
Suivez notre live en direct et en vidéos.
Les compositions
Au Standard, Avenatti est titulaire et Renaud Emond prend place sur le banc.
👥 Starting XI @Standard_RSCL: Bodart, Vojvoda, Vanheusden, Laifis, Gavory, Cimirot, Bastien, Mpoku, Carcela, Lestienne & Avenatti#STACHA #JPL #COYR 🔴? pic.twitter.com/rM6tIJP9RE— Standard de Liège (@Standard_RSCL) September 29, 2019
Côté carolo, Mamadou Fall est titulaire et Ali Gholizadeh est sur le banc.
#STANDARDRCSC Voici la Composition du Sporting de Charleroi ! 🔥📋 #JPL #STACHA pic.twitter.com/3Db1hGuYBe— RCSC Officiel (@SportCharleroi) September 29, 2019