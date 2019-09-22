D1-D2-D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

FOOTBALL

Ballon foot EDA

Une dizaine de matches au menu de notre multilive consacré aux divisions inférieures ce dimanche. Suivez les principaux faits marquants dès 15h grâce à nos reporters présents en bord de terrain.

D1 Amateurs

15h00    Rupel Boom - Olympic 

15h00    Visé - FC Liège 

15h00    Winkel - P Maasmechelen

D2 Amateurs

15h00    Waremme - Solières 

15h00    Verlaine - Hamoir

15h00    Acren-Lessines - FC Tilleur 

D3A Amateurs

15h00    CS Pays Vert Ostiches-Ath - Tournai 

15h00    CS Brainois - Kosova Schaerbeek 

D3B Amateurs

15h00    Aywaille - Spy 

15h00    Raeren - Huy

15h00    RAS Jodoigne - Warnant 

15h00    Mormont - Richelle 

15h00    SC Habay La Neuve - Oppagne 