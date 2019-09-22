D1-D2-D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

Une dizaine de matches au menu de notre multilive consacré aux divisions inférieures ce dimanche. Suivez les principaux faits marquants dès 15h grâce à nos reporters présents en bord de terrain.
D1 Amateurs
15h00 Rupel Boom - Olympic
15h00 Visé - FC Liège
15h00 Winkel - P Maasmechelen
D2 Amateurs
15h00 Waremme - Solières
15h00 Verlaine - Hamoir
15h00 Acren-Lessines - FC Tilleur
D3A Amateurs
15h00 CS Pays Vert Ostiches-Ath - Tournai
15h00 CS Brainois - Kosova Schaerbeek
D3B Amateurs
15h00 Aywaille - Spy
15h00 Raeren - Huy
15h00 RAS Jodoigne - Warnant
15h00 Mormont - Richelle
15h00 SC Habay La Neuve - Oppagne