D1-D2-D3 Amateurs : Suivez notre multilive

Plusieurs rencontres sont au programme de nos divisions inférieures ce dimanche. Suivez les principaux faits marquants grâce à nos reporters en bord de terrain.

D2 Amateurs

15h00    Solières - Meux

15h00    Hamoir - Waremme

15h00    Verlaine - Union Namur FLV

15h00    Rebecq - Francs

15h00    Givry - Stockay

15h00    Acren-Lessines - Couvin-Mariembourg

15h00    FC Tilleur - La Louvière

D3A Amateurs

15h00    Walhain - Pont-à-Celles Buzet

15h00    Ent. Manage - Tournai

D3B Amateurs

15h00    Warnant - Spy

15h00    Richelle - Aywaille

16h00    Meix-Devant-Virton - Mormont

 