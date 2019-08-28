VIDÉO | Encore un doublé pour Victor Osimhen à Lille

L’ancien attaquant de Charleroi a inscrit son deuxième doublé en trois matches de Ligue 1 avec Lille.

Le championnat de France est en train de découvrir un vrai phénomène. Transféré de Charleroi à Lille cet été pour environ 14 millions d’euros, Victor Osimhen a inscrit ce mercredi soir son deuxième doublé en trois matches de championnat.

Remplaçant, l’international nigérian est rapidement monté au jeu (19e) à la place de Loïc Rémy, blessé. Et il ne lui a pas fallu bien longtemps pour trouver le chemin des filets face à Saint-Étienne (1-0, 37e), d’un joli enchaînement.

Il a ensuite planté un second but en deuxième mi-temps, du pied droit cette fois, pour conforter la victoire lilloise (3-0).

