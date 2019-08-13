article abonné offert Delen Delen Tweet LinkedIn Mail Print FOOTBALL Officiel: l’attaquant Shamar Nicholson signe à Charleroi Home > Sport > Football - Aujourd'hui à 15:44 - Vincent BLOUARD - L'Avenir Lecture 1 min. Delen Delen Tweet LinkedIn Mail Print Charleroi tient le successeur de Victor Osimhen. DR – @mehdibayat79 L’attaquant jamaïcain de 22 ans vient de s’engager pour 4 ans au Sporting. Cet article est réservé aux abonnés.Vous avez lu 32 des 93 mots de cet article.Abonnez-vous ici pour connaître la suite. déjà abonné? identifiez-vous ou activez ici votre accès numérique Mot de passe oublié? Publicité