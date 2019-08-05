«Un talent incroyable mais surtout un bon gars»: le monde du cyclisme rend hommage à Bjorg Lambrecht

Le peloton est en deuil depuis l‘annonce de la mort du jeune Bjorg Lambrecht, qui a perdu la vie dans une terrible chute sur les routes du Tour de Pologne ce lundi.

Suite au décès tragique de ce jeune coureur belge, le monde du cyclisme a tenu à lui rendre hommage sur les réseaux sociaux. D’Alejandro Valverde à Tiesj Benoot, en passant par Axel Merckx, ils sont nombreux à avoir adressé leurs condoléances aux proches du coureur de 22 ans.

«Il n’y a pas de mots pouvant atténuer la douleur de perdre un membre de l’équipe mais je voudrais vous transmettre mes sincères condoléances pour cette tragédie», a tweeté le fils d’Eddy Merckx.

There are no words that will soften the pain of loosing a team member . But I would like to send you guys my heartfelt condolences in this tragedy #alwaysbeyoung https://t.co/cMpgbHRAFS — Axel Merckx (@axelmerckx) August 5, 2019

«Un talent incroyable mais surtout un bon gars! Toujours en train de plaisanter, gentil avec tout le monde et maintenant il nous a laissés bien trop tôt. Toutes mes pensées vont à ses amis et à sa famille. RIP Bjorg, tu nous manqueras beaucoup!!!», a de son côté déclaré son coéquipier et compatriote Jasper De Buyst.

An amazing talent but above all a great guy! Always joking around, friendly to everybody and now he left us way to soon. All my thoughts go to his friends and family. Rip Bjorg, you will be missed a lot!!! — Jasper De Buyst (@JasperDeBuyst) August 5, 2019

«Pff un jeune talent qui bossait énormément et surtout un super-bon gars. Tu vas me manquer Matchbox!! Repose en paix mon ami», a tweeté son autre coéquipier belge Tiesj Benoot.

Pff young hard working talent and most of all super good guy. I will miss you Matchbox!! Rest in peace my friend https://t.co/s0UeZ9YGHm — Tiesj (@TiesjBenoot) August 5, 2019

John Lelangue (manager de Lotto Soudal): «La plus grande tragédie qui puisse arriver à la famille, aux amis et aux équipiers de Bjorg Lambrecht. Repose en paix Bjorg. Fier d’avoir été à tes côtés et je me souviendrai toujours de notre dernière étape ensemble sur ce Tour de Pologne. Tu vas nous manquer.»

The biggest tragedy that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened tonight... Rest in peace, Bjorg...So proud to have been with you @bjorg_lambrecht and I will always remember our last stage together @Tour_de_Pologne . We will miss you @Lotto_Soudal pic.twitter.com/W0dPAsrgRU — John Lelangue (@johnlelangue) August 5, 2019

«Profondément peiné par le décès de Bjorg Lambrecht, un cycliste qui avait déjà prouvé beaucoup en peu de temps. Mes plus sincères condoléances à sa famille, ses amis et à l’équipe Lotto Soudal.»

Profundamente apenado por la pérdida de Bjorg Lambrecht, un ciclista que había demostrado mucho en muy pocos años. Mi más sentido pésame a familiares, amigos y equipo @Lotto_Soudal. DEP. https://t.co/RSim3wbuSM — alejandro valverde (@alejanvalverde) August 5, 2019

«La disqualification (de Fabio Jakobsen lors de l’étape du jour, ndlr) n’est rien comparée à la dramatique nouvelle concernant Bjorg Lambrecht. Je n’ai pas de mots pour décrire ma tristesse. Mes condoléances à ses équipiers ainsi qu’à sa famille.»

disqualification is not important in confrontation with the dramatic news about @bjorg_lambrecht @Lotto_Soudal @marc_sergeant no words to express my sadness. My condolences to the team teammates and family — Patrick Lefevere (@PatLefevere) August 5, 2019

😰😰😰😰😰😰 je n’ai pas de mot

tellement triste 😔

Mes sincères condoléances à sa famille. RIP Bjorgske — Maxime Monfort (@maxmonfort) August 5, 2019

On peut faire second ou gagner, rire ou pleurer. Mais jamais, jamais, perdre la vie pour avoir envie d’essayer. Mes pensées les plus sincères aux proches de Bjorg. — Romain Bardet (@romainbardet) August 5, 2019

Pas de mots pour exprimer ma tristesse ... 🙏😢 https://t.co/w6TNLaHOHy — PINOT Thibaut (@ThibautPinot) August 5, 2019

RIP matchbox...can’t believe it how tragical our sport can be...all my thoughts to Björg’s family... — Andre Greipel (@AndreGreipel) August 5, 2019

Sometimes it is difficult to write - I’m deeply shocked by the news that reached me after the finish of the third stage of @Tour_de_Pologne. My deepest condolences go to the family, the friends and the team @Lotto_Soudal of Bjorg Lambrecht. Very sad day for cycling#dege #dgnklb pic.twitter.com/Q9XYhusyjB — John Degenkolb (@johndegenkolb) August 5, 2019

Les formations cyclistes professionnelles du monde entier ont également réagi à la tragique nouvelle.

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers in these awfully hard moments go to the family, friends and team of Bjorg Lambrecht, who passed away today after a crash at the Tour de Pologne. May his soul rest in peace! — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) August 5, 2019

The thoughts of everyone at Team INEOS are with Bjorg's family, friends and all at @Lotto_Soudal. May he rest in peace https://t.co/X9qJwW8FX7 — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) August 5, 2019

The riders and staff of @CCCProTeam are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bjorg Lambrecht. Our deepest sympathies go out to Bjorg’s family and friends and the entire @Lotto_Soudal team at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Bjorg. https://t.co/JjBXFR64wH — CCC Team (@CCCProTeam) August 5, 2019

Our deepest thoughts go to family and friends of @bjorg_lambrecht and @Lotto_Soudal. What a tragedy. RIP Bjorg. — Team KATUSHA ALPECIN (@katushacycling) August 5, 2019