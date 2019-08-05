CYCLISME

«Un talent incroyable mais surtout un bon gars»: le monde du cyclisme rend hommage à Bjorg Lambrecht

Home > Sport - - L'Avenir

«Un talent incroyable mais surtout un bon gars»: le monde du cyclisme rend hommage à Bjorg Lambrecht

BELGA

Le peloton est en deuil depuis l‘annonce de la mort du jeune Bjorg Lambrecht, qui a perdu la vie dans une terrible chute sur les routes du Tour de Pologne ce lundi.

Suite au décès tragique de ce jeune coureur belge, le monde du cyclisme a tenu à lui rendre hommage sur les réseaux sociaux. D’Alejandro Valverde à Tiesj Benoot, en passant par Axel Merckx, ils sont nombreux à avoir adressé leurs condoléances aux proches du coureur de 22 ans.

«Il n’y a pas de mots pouvant atténuer la douleur de perdre un membre de l’équipe mais je voudrais vous transmettre mes sincères condoléances pour cette tragédie», a tweeté le fils d’Eddy Merckx.

«Un talent incroyable mais surtout un bon gars! Toujours en train de plaisanter, gentil avec tout le monde et maintenant il nous a laissés bien trop tôt. Toutes mes pensées vont à ses amis et à sa famille. RIP Bjorg, tu nous manqueras beaucoup!!!», a de son côté déclaré son coéquipier et compatriote Jasper De Buyst.

«Pff un jeune talent qui bossait énormément et surtout un super-bon gars. Tu vas me manquer Matchbox!! Repose en paix mon ami», a tweeté son autre coéquipier belge Tiesj Benoot.

John Lelangue (manager de Lotto Soudal): «La plus grande tragédie qui puisse arriver à la famille, aux amis et aux équipiers de Bjorg Lambrecht. Repose en paix Bjorg. Fier d’avoir été à tes côtés et je me souviendrai toujours de notre dernière étape ensemble sur ce Tour de Pologne. Tu vas nous manquer.»

«Profondément peiné par le décès de Bjorg Lambrecht, un cycliste qui avait déjà prouvé beaucoup en peu de temps. Mes plus sincères condoléances à sa famille, ses amis et à l’équipe Lotto Soudal.»

«La disqualification (de Fabio Jakobsen lors de l’étape du jour, ndlr) n’est rien comparée à la dramatique nouvelle concernant Bjorg Lambrecht. Je n’ai pas de mots pour décrire ma tristesse. Mes condoléances à ses équipiers ainsi qu’à sa famille.»

Les formations cyclistes professionnelles du monde entier ont également réagi à la tragique nouvelle.