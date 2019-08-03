article abonné offert

FOOTBALL

Pourquoi le Standard doit dégrossir son noyau de 37 joueurs

Home > Sport > Football > D1A - - Stéphane LECAILLON - L'Avenir

  1. Allagui, l’amitié au centre du jeu

  2. VIDÉO | Victor Osimhen quitte Charleroi et rejoint Lille pour cinq saisons

  3. Les Zèbres arrachent un point contre Gand grâce à Bruno: ce qu’il faut retenir du match

  4. Les Mauves piégés par Ostende pour la première de Kompany: ce qu’il faut retenir du match

  5. PHOTOS | «Parti comme un Prince, revenu comme un roi»: Kompany accueilli par de superbes tifos

  6. Genk vient à bout de Courtrai grâce à ses jeunes recrues

  7. Dewaest offre la Supercoupe à Genk, premier trophée pour Mazzù

  8. VIDÉO | Anderlecht ne rassure pas à Hambourg

  9. Un bon Bruno et une bonne bronca

  10. Campins: de la Masia à l’anonymat

  11. L’arbitrage dans une autre dimension

  12. La 1re de Niro? Face à une D1: «J’étais cuit!»

  13. «Il y a une bonne alchimie au sein de mon groupe» se réjouit Beñat San José

  14. Beñat San José: «Eupen a besoin de renforts derrière, au milieu et devant»

  15. Un calendrier et des astérisques

Pas mal de Standardmen restent sur le carreau, au moment de coucher dix-huit noms sur la feuille de matchPhoto News

Avec les arrivées de Dussenne et Dragus, le noyau du Standard va monter à 37 joueurs. Un solide total à gérer en attendant des départs qui semblent inévitables. Standard – Zulte Waregem, samedi 18 hArbitre: Nathan VerboomenSTANDARD: Bodart; Vojvoda, Kosanovic, Laifis, Gavory; Cimirot, Bastien; Carcela, Amallah, Lestienne; Emond. Milinkovic-Savic, Gillet, Goreux, Lavalée, Bokadi, Miangue, Pocognoli, Halilovic, Boljevic, Limbombe, Cop.Absents: Fai (suspendu 2/3), Mpoku (reprise), Cavanda, Balikwisha, J. Carcela, Sangare, Raskin (choix), Avenatti, Oulare, Sa, Vanheusden, Ochoa, Agbo (blessés).