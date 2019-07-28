FOOTBALL

PHOTOS | «Parti comme un Prince, revenu comme un roi»: Kompany accueilli par de superbes tifos

Les supporters des Mauves ont rendu un bel hommage à Vincent Kompany pour son retour au parc Astrid.

Treize ans et demi après avoir joué son dernier match officiel pour Anderlecht, «Vince the Prince» a reçu une rentrée royale au parc Astrid.

À la montée du joueur-entraîneur sur la pelouse, celui-ci a été accueilli par de magnifiques tifos sur lesquels on pouvait lire: «Parti comme un Prince, revenu comme un roi» ou encore «Bienvenue à la maison Vincent Kompany».