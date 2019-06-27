Grez-Limal pour lancer les festivités

L’Union belge a communiqué le calendrier des deux premières journées de championnat. Voici ce qui est programmé pour la première journée du 1er septembre. Pas de derby en P1 mais un alléchant Grez-Limal en P2.
P1
Crossing-Boitsfort; Etterbeek-Villers; Ophain-FC Schaerbeek; Nivelles-Ixelles; Genappe-Sporting Bruxelles; Stockel-Stade Everois; Saint-Josse-Waterloo; BX BRuxelles-Lasne Ohain
P2B
Lasne-Ohain B – Perwez; Orp-Noduwez – Huppaye; Incourt – Wavre Sports; Grez-Doiceau – Wavre-Limal; Saintes – Rixensart; Auderghem – Mont-Saint-Guibert; Archennes-Pécrot – RCS Brainois B; Chastre – ES Braine.
P3B
FCM Uccle – ES Braine B; Union B – Jette B; Suryoyés B – AFC Evere; Brussels A – Saintes B; Rebecq B – Ganshoren B; Ittre – Clabecq.
P3C
Ixelles B – Saint-Michel B; Auderghem B – Villers B; Wavre-Limal B – Ittre B; Lépold B – Rixensart B; Waterloo B – La Hulpe; Crossing B – Etterbeek B; Kosova B – Stéphanois B.
P3D
Beauvechain – Chastre B; Jodoigne B – Genappe B; Mont-Saint-André – Mélin; Ronvau – Archennes-Pécrot B; Huppaye B – Orp-Noduwez B; Stéphanois – Jandrain; Walhain B – Ottignies; Bierges – Perwez B.