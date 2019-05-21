PHOTOS | Kate et William dans la «jungle» avec leurs enfants

Chaque année depuis plus d’un siècle se tient à Londres le Chelsea Flower Show, la plus grande exposition florale de Grande-Bretagne. Cette année, Kate Middelton a participé à l’événement en créant un espace dédié aux enfants en collaboration avec deux paysagistes.

À cette occasion, la duchesse de Cambridge a testé les installations qu’elle a imaginées avec les paysagistes Andrée Davies et Adam White. Et qui de mieux que sa petite famille pour vérifier que le projet tient la route.

C’est ainsi que William, Kate et leurs enfants George (bientôt 6 ans), Charlotte (4 ans) et le petit dernier, Louis (1 an) ont pu profiter de l’espace baptisé «Back to Nature» («Retour à la nature») avant son ouverture au public ce matin.

How many marks out of 🔟for the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, Prince George? pic.twitter.com/rJ44lUrHzd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 20 mai 2019

«Au cours des derniers mois, le prince George, la princesse Charlotte et le prince Louis ont aidé la duchesse à recueillir la mousse, les feuilles et les brindilles pour décorer le jardin. Les bâtons de noisetier ramassés par la famille ont également servi construire la tanière du jardin», a expliqué Kensington Palace.

«Je pense vraiment que la nature et les activités en plein air ont d’énormes avantages pour notre bien-être physique et mental, en particulier pour les jeunes enfants, a déclaré Kate Middleton. Ce jardin est un lieu naturel et créatif où ils peuvent jouer. J’espère qu’il incitera vraiment les familles, les enfants et les communautés à sortir, à profiter de la nature et à passer du bon temps ensemble.»

Hier, c’est la reine Elizabeth II qui a découvert ce jardin particulier en compagnie de la duchesse de Cambridge.