PHOTOS | Kate et William dans la «jungle» avec leurs enfants

Chaque année depuis plus d’un siècle se tient à Londres le Chelsea Flower Show, la plus grande exposition florale de Grande-Bretagne. Cette année, Kate Middelton a participé à l’événement en créant un espace dédié aux enfants en collaboration avec deux paysagistes.
À cette occasion, la duchesse de Cambridge a testé les installations qu’elle a imaginées avec les paysagistes Andrée Davies et Adam White. Et qui de mieux que sa petite famille pour vérifier que le projet tient la route.
C’est ainsi que William, Kate et leurs enfants George (bientôt 6 ans), Charlotte (4 ans) et le petit dernier, Louis (1 an) ont pu profiter de l’espace baptisé «Back to Nature» («Retour à la nature») avant son ouverture au public ce matin.
How many marks out of 🔟for the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, Prince George? pic.twitter.com/rJ44lUrHzd— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 20 mai 2019
«Au cours des derniers mois, le prince George, la princesse Charlotte et le prince Louis ont aidé la duchesse à recueillir la mousse, les feuilles et les brindilles pour décorer le jardin. Les bâtons de noisetier ramassés par la famille ont également servi construire la tanière du jardin», a expliqué Kensington Palace.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
«Je pense vraiment que la nature et les activités en plein air ont d’énormes avantages pour notre bien-être physique et mental, en particulier pour les jeunes enfants, a déclaré Kate Middleton. Ce jardin est un lieu naturel et créatif où ils peuvent jouer. J’espère qu’il incitera vraiment les familles, les enfants et les communautés à sortir, à profiter de la nature et à passer du bon temps ensemble.»
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
90% of our adult brains are developed before the age of 5 and what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops. That’s why I think it’s so important, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really young age. I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden is a natural, creative place for them to play. I really hope that this woodland that we have created, in a huge collaboration here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together. #ChelseaFlowerShow
Hier, c’est la reine Elizabeth II qui a découvert ce jardin particulier en compagnie de la duchesse de Cambridge.
The Duchess of Cambridge introduced The Queen to some of the features of The Duchess's #RHSChelsea garden — which she designed to inspire children, families and communities to get outside and enjoy the huge benefits that nature has on our physical and mental wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/mCQbAySCa8— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 20 mai 2019