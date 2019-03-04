Jason Priestley s’exprime enfin sur la mort de Luke Perry

Les acteurs de la série culte des années 90, «Beverly Hills 90210» tout comme ceux de la série «Riverdale», se sont exprimés suite à la disparition soudaine de leur ami, Luke Perry. Jason Priestley qui incarnait Brandon dans la première a mis un peu de temps à réagir mais son message est plein d’émotion.
Les acteurs de «Beverly Hills 90210» se sont tour à tour exprimés sur les réseaux sociaux suite au décès de leur ami, Luke Perry, disparu à seulement 52 ans.
Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.
Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me. I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now.
Dearest Luke- I am so heart broken and at a loss for words. You my friend were a mighty soul and have left your mark. My love and prayers to the family and all who loved you. RIP— Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) 4 mars 2019
Après Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty et Gabrielle Carteris, c’est enfin Jason Priestley, l’inoubliable Brandon Walsh, qui partager sa peine sur les réseaux sociaux.
It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this... My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared... Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon... and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today... If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well... the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long... you burned oh, so brightly Luke... Goodnight Sweet Prince.
«Il m’a fallu quelques jours pour savoir comment écrire cela… Mon cher ami de 29 ans, Luke Perry, était l’une de ces personnes vraiment spéciales qui sont attentionnées… Luke n’était pas seulement une star, il était une lumière incroyablement brillante qui s’est éteinte beaucoup trop tôt. Et c’est pourquoi, avec tant d’autres, j’ai tant de peine aujourd’hui. Si vous avez eu la chance de connaître Luke, ou de croiser son chemin, je sais que vous êtes triste aussi […]. Bonne nuit, gentil prince», a confié l’acteur américain de 49 ans.
Après avoir été victime d’un accident vasculaire cérébral, le 27 février, l’interprète de Dylan McKay est resté hospitalisé cinq jours à Los Angeles avant de décéder lundi, à l’âge de 52 ans.