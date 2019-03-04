Jason Priestley s’exprime enfin sur la mort de Luke Perry

Les acteurs de la série culte des années 90, «Beverly Hills 90210» tout comme ceux de la série «Riverdale», se sont exprimés suite à la disparition soudaine de leur ami, Luke Perry. Jason Priestley qui incarnait Brandon dans la première a mis un peu de temps à réagir mais son message est plein d’émotion.

Dearest Luke- I am so heart broken and at a loss for words. You my friend were a mighty soul and have left your mark. My love and prayers to the family and all who loved you. RIP