Jason Priestley s’exprime enfin sur la mort de Luke Perry

Jason Priestley et Luke Perry étaient les stars de la série culte «Beverly Hills 90210».INF/Reporters

Les acteurs de la série culte des années 90, «Beverly Hills 90210» tout comme ceux de la série «Riverdale», se sont exprimés suite à la disparition soudaine de leur ami, Luke Perry. Jason Priestley qui incarnait Brandon dans la première a mis un peu de temps à réagir mais son message est plein d’émotion.

Les acteurs de «Beverly Hills 90210» se sont tour à tour exprimés sur les réseaux sociaux suite au décès de leur ami, Luke Perry, disparu à seulement 52 ans.

Après Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty et Gabrielle Carteris, c’est enfin Jason Priestley, l’inoubliable Brandon Walsh, qui partager sa peine sur les réseaux sociaux.

«Il m’a fallu quelques jours pour savoir comment écrire cela… Mon cher ami de 29 ans, Luke Perry, était l’une de ces personnes vraiment spéciales qui sont attentionnées… Luke n’était pas seulement une star, il était une lumière incroyablement brillante qui s’est éteinte beaucoup trop tôt. Et c’est pourquoi, avec tant d’autres, j’ai tant de peine aujourd’hui. Si vous avez eu la chance de connaître Luke, ou de croiser son chemin, je sais que vous êtes triste aussi […]. Bonne nuit, gentil prince», a confié l’acteur américain de 49 ans.

Après avoir été victime d’un accident vasculaire cérébral, le 27 février, l’interprète de Dylan McKay est resté hospitalisé cinq jours à Los Angeles avant de décéder lundi, à l’âge de 52 ans.