David Goffin dévoile le nom de son nouveau coach

David Goffin s’est trouvé son «nouveau» coach. Il sera à nouveau accompagné par le Suédois Thomas Johansson avait qui il avait déjà collaboré.

La rumeur courrait. Elle est désormais confirmée. Le Suédois Thomas Johansson sera le «nouveau» coach de David Goffin (ATP21).

Thomas Johansson, 43 ans, vainqueur de l’Open d’Australie en 2002, avait déjà travaillé pendant un an avec David Goffin, en 2016, l’aidant notamment à atteindre les quarts de finale à Roland-Garros et à se rapprocher du top 10.

Leur collaboration débutera en vue du Masters 1000 d’Indian Wells qui se déroulera à partir du 7 mars 2019 en Californie.

I am very happy to announce that Thomas Johansson and I are back together! We will begin this collaboration in IW and I am really looking forward to this 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/lEyCyqHaHO