Les stars du foot envoient de nombreux messages en hommage à Emiliano Sala

De l’UEFA à Anderlecht en passant par Mbappé, Neymar ou encore Batshuayi et Witsel, le monde du football a tenu à rendre un dernier hommage à Emiliano Sala, après l’annonce officielle de sa mort.

Il n’aura pas fallu longtemps pour que le monde du football rende un nouvel hommage à Emiliano Sala après l’annonce de l’identification de son corps.

Du FC Nantes à Cardiff City FC en passant par Manchester United, le FC Barcelone ou encore le RSC Anderlecht, de nombreux clubs ont ainsi salué la mémoire du joueur argentin.

Communiqué - Disparition d'Emiliano Sala.



Nous ne t'oublierons jamais, Emi' ??https://t.co/AImoPIj1B9 — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) 8 février 2019

Club Statement (07/02/19): https://t.co/ib8zJfWzvC



Forever in our thoughts ?? — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) 7 février 2019

Rest in peace, Emiliano Sala. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 8 février 2019

Emiliano Sala (1990-2019)

Descanse en paz pic.twitter.com/SRZG0LQSsg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) 7 février 2019

Our thoughts are with the family, friends and teammates of Emiliano Sala.



Rest in peace, Emiliano. — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) 8 février 2019

Comme l’UEFA et des milliers de supporters à travers le monde, plusieurs stars du football ont également posté un message sur les réseaux sociaux en hommage à Emiliano Sala.

A sad day. The thoughts and sincere condolences of UEFA and the whole European football family are with the friends and family of Emiliano Sala this morning. pic.twitter.com/BD9P0TwwOX — UEFA (@UEFA) 8 février 2019

+ À LIRE AUSSI | Progreso, le village argentin d’Emiliano Sala, pleure la mort de son héros

RIP EMI ?????????? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) 7 février 2019

À l’image de Kylian Mbappé, Neymar ou encore Benjamin Mendy, les professionnels ont partagé leur émotion sur leurs pages.

Côté belge, plusieurs (ex-)internationaux ont aussi eu un mot pour Emiliano Sala. Michy Batshuayi, Axel Witsel, Toby Alderweireld ou encore Radja Nainggolan ne pouvaient cacher leur tristesse.

Descanza en paz ?????? pic.twitter.com/f1vPB42uvL — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 7 février 2019

Rest in peace Emiliano Sala ??????



My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.#RIPSala pic.twitter.com/F7yTxHsZ9O — Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) 8 février 2019

Such a tragedy! My thoughts are with you. #RIPSala pic.twitter.com/1h3QnYJJrV — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) 8 février 2019

Rest in peace???? pic.twitter.com/jw5XAcuHpJ — Radja Nainggolan (@OfficialRadja) 8 février 2019

Après l’annonce de la mort de son ancien buteur, le FC Nantes lui a rendu hommage en retirant son N°9.