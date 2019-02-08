FOOTBALL - VU SUR INTERNET

Les stars du foot envoient de nombreux messages en hommage à Emiliano Sala

Home > Sport > Football > Premier League - - L'Avenir

Les stars du foot envoient de nombreux messages en hommage à Emiliano Sala

De nombreux clubs et joueurs de football ont rendu hommage à Emiliano Sala. Twitter

De l’UEFA à Anderlecht en passant par Mbappé, Neymar ou encore Batshuayi et Witsel, le monde du football a tenu à rendre un dernier hommage à Emiliano Sala, après l’annonce officielle de sa mort.

Il n’aura pas fallu longtemps pour que le monde du football rende un nouvel hommage à Emiliano Sala après l’annonce de l’identification de son corps.

Du FC Nantes à Cardiff City FC en passant par Manchester United, le FC Barcelone ou encore le RSC Anderlecht, de nombreux clubs ont ainsi salué la mémoire du joueur argentin.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comme l’UEFA et des milliers de supporters à travers le monde, plusieurs stars du football ont également posté un message sur les réseaux sociaux en hommage à Emiliano Sala.

 

 

+ À LIRE AUSSI | Progreso, le village argentin d’Emiliano Sala, pleure la mort de son héros

 

 

À l’image de Kylian Mbappé, Neymar ou encore Benjamin Mendy, les professionnels ont partagé leur émotion sur leurs pages.

 

 

Côté belge, plusieurs (ex-)internationaux ont aussi eu un mot pour Emiliano Sala. Michy Batshuayi, Axel Witsel, Toby Alderweireld ou encore Radja Nainggolan ne pouvaient cacher leur tristesse.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Après l’annonce de la mort de son ancien buteur, le FC Nantes lui a rendu hommage en retirant son N°9.