VIDÉO | L’horrible blessure de Nelson Oliveira, défiguré en plein match

Lors de la rencontre de Championship opposant Reading à Aston Villa, l’attaquant Nelson Oliveira s’est littéralement fait marcher dessus par le défenseur Tyrone Mings.

La blessure est effrayante. À la lutte pour un ballon de but, le défenseur d’Aston Villa Tyrone Mings et l’attaquant de Reading Nelson Oliveira se sont livré un duel musclé d’où le premier cité est sorti vainqueur… et le second défiguré.

Perdant le duel, Nelson Oliveira est en effet tombé, ne pouvant éviter les crampons de son vis-à-vis.

Le club de Reading a rapidement communiqué sur l’état de santé de son attaquant, lequel se voulait rassurant.