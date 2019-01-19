D1-D2-D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

EDA

Suivez notre multilive des divisions amateurs avec pas moins de onze rencontres au programme de cette soirée.

SAMEDI

D1 Amateurs

19h30        Audenarde - FC Liège
20h00        Lierse Kempenzonen - FC Seraing
20h00        RWDM – Dender
20h00        Deinze - Virton

D2 Amateurs

20h00        Couvin-Mariembourg- La Louvière Centre* 
20h00        Meux - Olympic 
20h00        Acren-Lessines - Durbuy
20h00        La Louvière - Solières

D3A Amateurs

19h30        Wavre Sports - Stade Brainois
20h00        Tournai - R. Symphorinois 
 

D3B Amateurs

20h00        Huy – Verlaine 

DIMANCHE

D1 Amateurs

15h00        Eendracht Alost – Châtelet

D2 Amateurs

14h30        FC Tilleur - Visé
14h30        Walhain - Waremme
14h30        Hamoir - Rebecq
15h00        Francs Borains - Ciney

D3A Amateurs

14h30        Ent. Manage - Stockel
14h30        CS Brainois* - Union Namur FLV
15h00        Léo Uccle - Entente Binchoise
15h00        CS Pays Vert Ostiches-Ath - Jette
15h00        J Tamines - Aische 
15h00        AQ Mons - Ganshoren

D3B Amateurs

14h30        Warnant - Aywaille
14h30        Mormont - Sprimont-Comblain 
14h30        Givry* - Onhaye 
14h30        Stockay - La Calamine
14h30        Herstal - Oppagne 
15h00        Meix-Devant-Virton – Longlier
15h00        Richelle - Condrusien  