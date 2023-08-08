Le British Museum évacué après une attaque au couteau ayant fait un blessé

Le British Museum de Londres a été évacué mardi après qu'un homme a été poignardé à proximité du musée, a indiqué la police métropolitaine britannique. Un individu a été interpellé à la suite de l'incident.

Belga

Publié le 08-08-2023 à 13h36

Police and bystanders stand outside the British Museum after an incident close to the museum, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Police in London say they have arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man near the British Museum. The museum known for housing the Rosetta Stone was evacuated Tuesday but police say there's no more risk to the public. Metropolitan Police said the stabbing occurred at a street corner near the museum's entrance. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)
©PA

Dans un communiqué, la police a indiqué être intervenue vers 10h00 locales (11h00 HB) pour un "incident isolé", "pas considéré comme de nature terroriste": "un homme blessé à l'arme blanche a été transporté à l'hôpital".

Un autre "a été arrêté pour coups et blessures" à la suite de cet incident survenu "au croisement de Russell Street et de Museum Street", où se trouve l'entrée principale du musée, a précisé Scotland Yard.

Le British Museum a confirmé sa fermeture jusqu'à nouvel ordre et assuré qu'il informerait les visiteurs dès que la situation serait revenue à la normale. Selon une journaliste du Financial Times, la police aurait affirmé que le musée garderait porte close jusqu'à mercredi.

