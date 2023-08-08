Le British Museum évacué après une attaque au couteau ayant fait un blessé
Le British Museum de Londres a été évacué mardi après qu'un homme a été poignardé à proximité du musée, a indiqué la police métropolitaine britannique. Un individu a été interpellé à la suite de l'incident.
Publié le 08-08-2023 à 13h36
Dans un communiqué, la police a indiqué être intervenue vers 10h00 locales (11h00 HB) pour un "incident isolé", "pas considéré comme de nature terroriste": "un homme blessé à l'arme blanche a été transporté à l'hôpital".